The Life-Saving Power of Gene Therapy

I'd like to share this video with you. It's on a gene therapy that is saving the lives of children. This is exactly the type of work UVA's new Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will foster.

The video is only three minutes long, but it will make you appreciate that when we talk about the life-changing power of biotechnology, we're not talking about lofty dreams for the future. This is happening here, now, and the Manning Institute will only accelerate the development and availability of these type of transformative treatments.

It's a really exciting time at UVA Health.