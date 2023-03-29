It came down to the wire, but the Albert Einstein School of Medicine edged past us in the Elite 8 of STAT Madness, an online tournament seeking to crown 2022's biggest biomedical advance.

I really thought we might pull it off. Our contender, a great Alzheimer's discovery from John Lukens, PhD, and his team, was in a dead heat throughout the public voting period and then surged in the final day. But our competitor, a cancer discovery, pulled it out at the last second. Congratulations to the Albert Einstein folks on the hard-fought win. They now advance to the Final Four.

While I'd have loved for us to have gone all the way, it really is wonderful just to be selected by the STAT health news site to compete. It's a great honor to be deemed one of the year's biggest biomedical discoveries, and this year, for the first time, UVA had three findings in that illustrious rank. Congratulations to our researchers, and thanks to all who voted.

If you'd like to vote in the final rounds, you can do so here. As we just saw, every vote counts!