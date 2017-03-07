Probiotic in Yogurt Can Reverse Depression Symptoms

In a tremendously exciting finding, our researchers have found that they can reverse the symptoms of depression in mice just by feeding them Lactobacillus, the bacteria found in yogurt with living cultures. Better yet, they have reason to believe that their findings will hold true in people as well.

“The big hope for this kind of research is that we won’t need to bother with complex drugs and side effects when we can just play with the microbiome,” lead researcher Alban Gaultier, PhD, told me. “It would be magical just to change your diet, to change the bacteria you take, and fix your health – and your mood.”

I suspect there will be a lot of interest in Dr. Gaultier’s discovery. There has been much discussion of the role of the gut microbiome – the microscopic bacteria living within us – in human health, and now Dr. Gaultier and his team have found a direct link between a particular type of bacteria in the gut and both depression and anxiety, at least in mice. Plus, the finding ties in with the widespread public interest in probiotics. And the discovery highlights the effects of chronic mild stress on health, a tremendous concern in this hectic modern age.

I thought you’d enjoy hearing directly from Dr. Gaultier. Here is a video interview with him that I and videographer extraordinaire Harry Moxley put together: