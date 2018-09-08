One Dose to Shorten the Flu

A single dose of a new drug can shorten the duration of flu symptoms by about a day, according to a new paper published by our Frederick G. Hayden, MD, and colleagues.Read about the results of two multisite clinical trials testing the drug in otherwise healthy people

The drug, baloxavir marboxil, appears to reduce symptom duration by about the same amount as an existing drug, oseltamivir. Oseltamivir, however, must be taken for five days.

Baloxavir has been accepted for priority review by the federal Food and Drug Administration, and a decision is expected by the end of the year. "Baloxavir shows remarkable antiviral potency in uncomplicated influenza, and if approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be an important addition to our treatment options for influenza," Dr. Hayden said.

. The studies didn't identify any notable side effects.

Full disclosure: Dr. Hayden has financial interest in the work. Full details can be found in the link above.