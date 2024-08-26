New Hot Flash Drug Put to Test

Our JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD, and colleagues have put the investigational hot flash drug elinzanetant to the test and found that it can offer significant and rapid relief.

Dr. Pinkerton and her collaborators tested the nonhormonal drug as part of the Oasis I and II trials at dozens of sites around the United States, Europe and Israel, including here at UVA Health. They found elinzanetant reduced both the frequency and severity of hot flashes while improving women’s sleep and quality of life.

While there are existing hot flash treatment options, such as hormone therapy, some women can't tolerate them or don't wish to take them because of potential side effects or contraindications. Elinzanetant could offer them an estrogen-free alternative, Dr. Pinkerton says.

“I am excited about the potential of elinzanetant to serve as a nonhormonal treatment option for women with highly bothersome menopausal symptoms who can’t or won’t take hormone therapy,” she said. "I hope that it may become a safe and effective non-estrogen option for menopausal women suffering from the triad of moderate to severe VMS [vasomotor symptoms -- sweats and hot flashes], sleep disruption and decreased menopause-related quality of life.”