Meet Victor Laubach, Lung Transplant Researcher

My colleagues over at Healthy Balance, the UVA Health System's blog, have done a nice interview with our Victor Laubach, PhD. Dr. Laubach is doing some tremendously cool work that could one day let us rehabilitate unusable lungs -- currently, pretty much all lungs from donors who die outside a hospital. The problem is that surgeons usually can't tell how much damage the lungs have suffered since death, so they have to go to waste. Dr. Laubach's work might let doctors repair the lungs so that they're usable, dramatically reducing the shortage of available organs. You can read more about it here.this article

