Meet Our Latest iTHRIV Scholars

The integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) has announced its latest class of iTHRIV Scholars, and five of them are from UVA.

The Scholars program aims to foster career and research success for promising, early career researchers. The Scholars will receive immersive training in clinical translational research and data science, as well as research project development and management. This is provided in a strong mentoring environment with support from peers and seasoned scientists and clinicians.

"This new cohort of faculty scholars have proposed research programs that will also lead to significant advances in health," said Jason Papin, PhD, of UVA's Department of Biomedical Engineering, a joint collaboration of UVA's School of Medicine and School of Engineering. “The iTHRIV Scholars program will hopefully be a powerful catalyst to help them realize these research visions.”

UVA's latest scholars include:

Andrew Barros, MD, MSc, will study ways to combat sepsis through machine learning.

Christine Ibilibor, MD, MSc, will evaluate the effects of pre-habilitation and mindfulness for patients undergoing radical cystectomy.

Irène Mathieu, MD, will assess community-based approaches to improve pediatric mental health.

Rose Nevill, PhD, will examine the evidence for mindfulness interventions for treating behavioral health in adults with autism and intellectual disabilities.

Patricia Rodriguez Lozano, MD, will explore a new therapy to treat microvascular disease in women.

In addition, the 2022-24 class welcomes iTHRIV's first scholar from Carilion Clinic: Shannon Armbruster, MD, MPH, will study group-based exercise intervention for endometrial cancer survivors.

The final two scholars: Virginia Tech Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Rell Parker, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, will investigate how nerve damage affects nicotine receptors. And Virginia Tech’s Jia-Ray Yu, PhD, will study Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).