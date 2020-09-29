Our Medical Alumni Association has interviewed Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, on life at UVA Health during the pandemic. He discusses our research efforts, the financial challenges of COVID-19, the return of students to Grounds and a variety of other important issues. I think you’ll find it interesting. You can read the interview here.

He has kind words for our researchers: “We have many among our UVA Health ranks who are contributing impactful discoveries that are helping us navigate this crisis,” he said. “I continue to be impressed with the high quality of research that is produced by faculty in our Schools of Medicine and Nursing.”

I second that!