Is juicing good for you? Our Heather Ferris, MD, PhD, weighs in in this interesting article from BBC Future.

(Sorry, juice fans. The news isn't good. While juice can still be part of a healthy diet, the lack of fiber, the high sugar content and the abundant calories mean it should be consumed carefully, the article advises. The piece does, however, offer some tips on how to enjoy juice in as healthy a fashion as possible.)

