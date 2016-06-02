Artificial Pancreas: In the Home Stretch

Good news for people with type 1 diabetes: The artificial pancreas, a wearable device that would automatically regulate blood sugar levels, is entering the final phase of human testing. This is a top-tier research project at UVA and represents many years of work by Dr. Boris Kovatchev and his team. If all goes well during testing this year, the Food and Drug Administration could approve the device, making it available to people with type 1 diabetes. That could really transform how they manage their condition. (Strange but true: A key component of the artificial pancreas started out as a cell phone.)