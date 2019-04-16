If You Take Vitamins, Read This

A new study funded by the National Institutes of Health found no benefits to taking vitamin supplements and suggests we should be getting our vitamins the old-fashioned way: by eating healthy food.
From the article:
Based on an analysis of survey data gathered from more than 27,000 people over a six-year period, the NIH-funded study found that individuals who reported taking dietary supplements had about the same risk of dying as those who got their nutrients through food. What’s more, the mortality benefits associated with adequate intake of vitamin A, vitamin K, magnesium, zinc, and copper were limited to food consumption.
The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, also uncovered some evidence suggesting that certain supplements might even be harmful to health when taken in excess. For instance, people who took more than 1,000 milligrams of supplemental calcium per day were more likely to die of cancer than those who didn’t.
Food for thought, huh?