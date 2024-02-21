Great Research Rewarded With Big NIH Funding Bump

The National Institutes of Health increased its funding for our biomedical research by almost $20 million between 2022 and 2023, according to the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, a nonprofit that keeps track of such things.

UVA rose from 21st to 19th in NIH support among public medical schools, a reflection of the tremendous work our researchers are doing. Total funding for the School of Medicine increased from $155.1 million to $174.2 million.

Eleven departments in the school increased their funding rankings in 2023, the institute notes. “We are so proud of and thankful for our talented researchers who have expanded our research portfolio through their commitment to breakthrough discoveries that lead to innovative care for the patients we serve,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health. “This sets the stage for the continued expansion of our research enterprise, as outlined in our 10-year strategic plan, to help us better care for patients.”

Congratulations to all who helped make this happen!