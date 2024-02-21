Great Research Rewarded With Big NIH Funding Bump

Eleven departments in the school increased their funding rankings in 2023, the institute notes.
“We are so proud of and thankful for our talented researchers who have expanded our research portfolio through their commitment to breakthrough discoveries that lead to innovative care for the patients we serve,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health. “This sets the stage for the continued expansion of our research enterprise, as outlined in our 10-year strategic plan, to help us better care for patients.”