Don't Miss This Great Read

One of our pathology folks went to great lengths to track down potentially exculpatory evidence from a murder 47 years ago. That evidence may show if Sherman Brown, now 69, has been wrongly imprisoned for a killing he didn't commit.

I'm told that UVA is required to keep such evidence for only 10 years. Most places eventually toss old samples in the trash, but someone here long ago decided, wisely, that holding onto this sort of thing might be useful in the future. Thanks to the persistence of Kimberly Crawford, it just may be.

Kimmy (pictured) had to go on quite a quest to track down the slide. Check out the link to Frank Green's story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the full scoop.