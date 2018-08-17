FDA Approves Generic Form of EpiPen

I have a loved one who has severe allergies to wasp stings, so I thought I should share. From the Washington Post:

The new drug, from Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, is the first to be deemed a therapeutic equivalent of the EpiPen, which means that it can be automatically substituted at the pharmacy counter for prescriptions for EpiPen or EpiPen Jr.

The news comes as many parents are scrambling to find new EpiPens as their kids head back to school. It's a common problem this time of year.Read more.

No word yet on the pricing of Teva's alternative.