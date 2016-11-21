Distinguished Fellows

Congratulations to Dr. George Bloom (left), of the Departments of Cell Biology and Neuroscience, and Dr. David Brautigan, of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cancer Biology, for their selection as fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. This fellowship recognizes outstanding efforts to advance the field of science. The honor is particularly meaningful because it is bestowed by their peers in the scientific community, a tough bunch to impress.

Outside the School of Medicine, UVA's Brad Cox, of the Physics Department, also was among the 391 people recognized this year.

A tip of the hat to all!