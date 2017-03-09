Check Out This Facebook Live on the Depression Discovery

Researchers Alban Gaultier, PhD, and Ioana Marin appeared on Facebook Live to talk about their depression discovery and take audience questions, and I thought you might like to see it. This is really some amazing work. In a nutshell, they determined how chronic mild stress caused depression symptoms in mice, and they were able to reverse those symptoms just by feeding the mice Lactobacillus, the probiotic bacteria found in yogurt. Most exciting of all, their findings give them cause to believe that the discovery should hold true in humans as well. Nifty, huh?check out the full story

I'm having trouble embedding the video, so please copy and paste the link below into your browser.

www.facebook.com/UniversityofVirginia/videos/10155146848998331/

For more on this,

. (And you'll find more in the two previous posts on this very blog!)