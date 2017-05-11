Better Predicting, Preventing and Treating Disease

Several interesting projects designed to better predict, prevent and treat disease have received funding as part of UVA's research partnership with Inova Health System, according to an announcement that went out today. Nine joint research teams from UVA and Inova will receive a total of nearly $450,000 from the two institutions. Here's what they're working on:

Learning how the gut microbiome – the bacteria that live inside us – may influence early childhood obesity.

Identifying and studying potential three-drug combinations to treat ovarian cancer.

Confirming a biomarker that may predict patients at high risk for heart disease.

Determining whether a mindfulness-based stress reduction program to prevent excess weight gain in obese pregnant women improves outcomes for mothers and babies.

Determining the impact of how babies are fed on their growth and the development of their gut microbiome.

Examining the gut microbiome of pediatric leukemia patients and how it may make them more susceptible to childhood obesity.

Seeking to identify gene variations that could identify patients at risk for heart failure.

Learning how dying cells and proteins may impact diseases that affect an individual’s metabolism.

Studying a new class of circular DNA – microDNA – along with microdeletions and how they manifest in men and women.

“We are excited to bring together researchers from UVA and Inova to work collaboratively on these projects that can help improve the lives of patients across Virginia and beyond,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of our School of Medicine.

“It’s exciting to see the first fruits of our partnership in the funding of exciting and promising translational medical research,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of the Inova Center for Personalized Health. “We have intentionally chosen projects that will benefit greatly from combining our individual knowledge and resources.”

Best of luck to all the researchers!