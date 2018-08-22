Skip to main content
Making of Medicine

Are Fancy Baby Monitors Worth It?

by Joshua Barney

Rachel Moon, MD, is an expert on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Rachel Moon, MD, is an expert on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

HealthDay has done a story with our Dr. Rachel Moon discussing whether high-tech baby monitors are safe (and worth the price). Dr. Moon cautions that such monitors could lead parents into a false sense of security:

"My main concern is people become complacent. They decide that since the baby's monitored, it's OK for them to not practice safe sleep," Dr. Moon told them. "Using a monitor is a lot easier than practicing safe sleep. And then if the monitors don't work, you're just in a horrible situation then."

Check out the full article here. And check out the tags at the bottom of this story for more from Dr. Moon on safe sleep practices.

Article Topics