Are Fancy Baby Monitors Worth It?

HealthDay has done a story with our Dr. Rachel Moon discussing whether high-tech baby monitors are safe (and worth the price). Dr. Moon cautions that such monitors could lead parents into a false sense of security:

"My main concern is people become complacent. They decide that since the baby's monitored, it's OK for them to not practice safe sleep," Dr. Moon told them. "Using a monitor is a lot easier than practicing safe sleep. And then if the monitors don't work, you're just in a horrible situation then."

Check out the full article here. And check out the tags at the bottom of this story for more from Dr. Moon on safe sleep practices.