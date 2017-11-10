An Important Video About Sudden Infant Death

We did a Facebook Live video chat about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome yesterday, and I thought Dr. Hauck and Dr. Moon were tremendous. They shared a lot of great information, and I was particularly interested in their discussion of just how difficult the first few weeks of breastfeeding can be. That's something a lot of folks don't realize, and it's important that new moms appreciate that what they're going through is perfectly normal. Dr. Moon and Dr. Hauck offer some tips for how to deal with that and outline ways parents can reduce their baby's risk for SIDS. You can watch the video above. It's also available through the UVA Facebook page. If you know of anyone who is a new parent or about to become one, please share.