Adorable Dogs Drum Up Organ Donors

This was Donate Life Week at the School of Medicine, and we had a weeklong series of events recognizing April as Donate Life Month. As part of that, our popular therapy dogs, who regularly visit with patients to lift their spirits, came out for a special organ donation event.

Canine companionship can be most comforting ... for all involved.

The dogs' deployment at the Claude Moore library attracted a sizable crowd, who then learned about the desperate need for organ donors. Event organizers noted that 22 people die each day because of the lack of available organs.

I'm happy to report that several folks signed up to donate. Attendees also enjoyed coffee, camaraderie and organ-shaped cookies. The cookies went fast.

It's nice to know research is just one way folks at the School of Medicine are trying to help patients.