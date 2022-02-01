UVA Now an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center

I'm very proud to report that today, Feb. 1, marks the official designation of UVA Cancer Center as one of only 52 cancer centers in the country to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute.

This designation recognizes elite cancer centers with the most outstanding cancer programs in the nation. Comprehensive Cancer Centers provide exceptional patient care and must meet extremely rigorous standards for innovative research and leading-edge clinical trials.

Earning this designation has been years in the making for our folks. We had to demonstrate:

Enhanced depth and breadth of basic, clinical and population research

Enhanced outreach and education to our cancer center’s catchment area (service area) and community

Cross-disciplinary research that bridges multiple scientific areas, demonstrated by the center’s ability to take maximum advantage of research and innovation across UVA

Excellence in training in cancer research

As a result of our folks' efforts, UVA Cancer Center is now the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia.

“This achievement is exemplary of the excellence that UVA Health provides across all disciplines and of our recognition as one of the nation’s top academic health systems,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, executive vice president for health affairs at UVA and chief executive officer of UVA Health. “I want to congratulate our UVA Cancer Center team for this remarkable achievement and for their determination in seeking this recognition.”