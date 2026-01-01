PALS Provider Course

Register for a PALS course

Important course registration and completion requirements. Students must read.

This course is intended for health care providers who are responsible for the well being of infants and children. Lecture time is minimal; technical skills and information are taught in small-group sessions. Practical application of skills and knowledge in critical situations is emphasized in case presentations and small-group teaching and evaluation stations.

UVA Health System Employees Please Note:

Any employee who attends a class within 4 months of their planned departure from the UVA Health System will be required to pay his/her registration fee.

Note: Registering for a course before the 4-month time frame does not waive the registration fee.

Participants are required to have a current CPR card. The following course card is accepted: American Heart Association - Healthcare Provider (HCP)

Designation Statement

The University of Virginia School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine designates this live activity for a maximum of 11.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

The University of Virginia School of Medicine awards 0.1 CEU per contact hour to each non-physician participant who successfully completes this educational activity. The University of Virginia School of Medicine maintains a permanent record of participants who have been awarded hours of participation.