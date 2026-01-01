MS Treatment & Support

Multiple sclerosis is an immune-mediated condition. And what that means is that our immune system, which is supposed to protect us from infection, makes a mistake and begins to attack the brain and spinal cord, specifically the myelin, which is the protective covering of our nerve cells. So people living with multiple sclerosis can experience a variety of symptoms because the brain and spinal cord controls so much. So, people with MS may experience visual issues like blurred vision and double vision. They may have memory issues, they may have weakness or numbness or pain. They may have bladder symptoms. It can affect mood.

Our role is to really help with the diagnosis of these conditions and then to get into treatment options and how we're going to control whichever condition we're talking about. So there's a lot of conversation that goes around, "What do we think is going on? How are we going to figure out what's going on? And once we have the information, what is the correct diagnosis?" But then the conversation's going to continue into, "Okay, well, given this diagnosis, what are we going to do about it? What kind of treatment options might be helpful?"

The care team here in our division at UVA Health includes a variety of different individuals. So for instance, certainly the physicians and nurse practitioners who are going to be talking to about the condition and perhaps introducing different treatment options. But also a pharm D, a pharmacologist who's going to be able to give more details about risks and benefits and medication and the logistics of getting somebody started on a treatment option.

Working along with us would include a variety of assistants. For example, a pharm technician who helps get the prioritizations for the medications, or our RN clinical coordinator who's going to help with answering messages and making sure that everything goes smoothly throughout the visit. As well as other medical assistants who do things like help us record the medications that you're taking and get you from the front desk into an examination room.

Although we've made tremendous progress in diagnosing and treating conditions like MS and NMO spectrum disorder, we haven't completely cured those conditions yet. So, it's really essential that we establish a long-term relationship with our patients to ensure that they have as normal a life as possible.

I think one thing that sets UVA Health's approach to conditions like MS and NMO spectrum disorder and other neuroimmunology conditions is really the team-based approach that we bring to bear. It's been wonderful being here at UVA Health and being able to work with a team and have different members with different expertise, all focused on treating the individual condition.