Your First Appointment: What to Expect

So my first meeting with the patient is really kind of to help me learn a lot about their history, assessing their knowledge about food and general healthy eating. But then also their struggles and challenges with their weight over the years, different things that they've tried, where they've felt they've been successful.

That helps me in gearing my education towards them and finding the best way to support them through their journey toward surgery.

Leading up to surgery, we really focus on starting to incorporate some of the different eating habits that they're going to follow after surgery. And then kind of giving them guidance on what life is going to be like afterwards. So that, again, they're just they're going into surgery feeling prepared.