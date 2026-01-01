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Your First Appointment: What to Expect

Your First Step Toward a Healthier You

Taking the first step can feel big — but you won’t take it alone. See how UVA Health’s bariatric team guides you through your first appointment and supports you every step of the way.

Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery

We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.