Your First Appointment: What to Expect
Your First Step Toward a Healthier You
Taking the first step can feel big — but you won’t take it alone. See how UVA Health’s bariatric team guides you through your first appointment and supports you every step of the way.
So my first meeting with the patient is really kind of to help me learn a lot about their history, assessing their knowledge about food and general healthy eating. But then also their struggles and challenges with their weight over the years, different things that they've tried, where they've felt they've been successful.
That helps me in gearing my education towards them and finding the best way to support them through their journey toward surgery.
Leading up to surgery, we really focus on starting to incorporate some of the different eating habits that they're going to follow after surgery. And then kind of giving them guidance on what life is going to be like afterwards. So that, again, they're just they're going into surgery feeling prepared.
Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery
We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.