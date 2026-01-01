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Support for Your Whole Bariatric Surgery Journey

Expert Bariatric Surgery in Your Community

With expert surgeons, dedicated dietitians, and program navigators, UVA Health’s team in Northern Virginia makes your surgical experience seamless from consultation to recovery and beyond.

Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery

We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.