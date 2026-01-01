Support for Your Whole Bariatric Surgery Journey

My name is Aaron Sachs, and I'm a fellowship trained, board-certified general and minimally invasive surgeon. And I primarily work at a UVA Haymarket Medical Center in Prince William Medical Center. And my focus is in anti-reflux and weight loss surgery. So I see patients who are bothered with gastroesophageal reflux disease, hiatal hernias, issues with swallowing. And the other arm of my practice is weight loss surgery for those who have uncontrolled or difficult to control obesity, and especially with comorbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea.

At our practice we strive to create a streamlined patient flow. We have some fantastic dieticians and program navigators, and particularly for our bariatric or weight loss surgery program. We will always be available and guide you with every step.

Patients should consider coming to the University of Virginia for care because we have a team of excellent physicians with access to resources of a major academic center such as the University of Virginia. And one of the more exciting things about my job is now some of those resources are available in places like Haymarket and Prince William County where I work and you don't have to drive all the way down to Charlottesville. So we are now building bridges to Northern Virginia, and these resources have the ability to help patients tremendously.