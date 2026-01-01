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Bariatric Surgery Gave Laura Her Life Back

A Second Chance at Health

Bariatric surgery helped Laura rediscover her energy, health, and happiness.

Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery

We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.