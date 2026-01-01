Bariatric Surgery Gave Laura Her Life Back

Laura: I got to a point in my life that I have a sleep apnea. I have high blood pressure. My back Ñ I have back issues. It runs in the family. The surgery gave me my life back. My weight is what it was when I was twelve. I'm almost 50. They took me off of my blood pressure medication after 23 years, which is fantastic. I have more energy. My back doesn't hurt the way that we used to before. And I'm happy.