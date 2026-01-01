Bariatric Surgery Gave Laura Her Life Back
A Second Chance at Health
Bariatric surgery helped Laura rediscover her energy, health, and happiness.
Laura: I got to a point in my life that I have a sleep apnea. I have high blood pressure. My back Ñ I have back issues. It runs in the family. The surgery gave me my life back. My weight is what it was when I was twelve. I'm almost 50. They took me off of my blood pressure medication after 23 years, which is fantastic. I have more energy. My back doesn't hurt the way that we used to before. And I'm happy.
Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery
We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.