What Your Patients Can Expect from the Epic Upgrade

Beginning Sunday, April 25, MyChart users will notice a few changes to their patient portal. The updates are primarily cosmetic, with minor functionality changes to improve usability.
Here are some of the highlights of the new layout that will help you get up to speed and inform your patients:
- The page design is a little different, but all content and pages still exist
- A condensed menu at the top now includes just four key links for quick access to: Visits, Messages, Test Results and Billing; all other items are listed under “menu.”
- An expanded activity section consolidates health reminders, messages and billing alerts in the middle of the page for easy viewing
- A profile tab in the upper right-hand corner of the page allows you to see associated patient proxy accounts without the need to log off and back on.
The New MyChart Experience (For Desktop)
