UVA Structural Heart Disease Team Performed Live Cases at the 2021 International TVT Conference

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation hosted TVT Live: The Structural Heart Summit Conference from July 20 to July 22. This annual meeting on structural heart disease welcomed in-person attendees in Miami, but was also broadcast live worldwide to provide access to a broader audience of experts in the field.

Participants had an opportunity to be a part of Master Class sessions on interventional and surgical techniques and decision-making, participate in device-specific training and get an up-close look at 24 advanced surgeries captured live — more than at any other prior event.

“The Transcatheter Valve Therapeutics Conference is the premier annual international conference for structural heart disease,” says structural and interventional cardiologist Nishtha Sodhi, MD, Medical Director of the UVA Advanced Cardiac Valve Center. “UVA was selected as one of 10 hospitals worldwide to perform live cases for this conference, and we are honored.”

Live Cases Performed by UVA Structural Heart Disease Team Comprised of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Transcatheter mitral valve replacement as part of the TENDYNE Clinical Trial

Performed by: Nishtha Sodhi, MD; Leora Yarboro, MD; Scott Lim, MD; Dale Fowler, MD



Transcatheter mitral valve edge-to-edge repair with the PASCAL system as part of the CLASP Clinical Trial

Performed by: Nishtha Sodhi, MD; Scott Lim, MD; Dale Fowler, MD



Transcatheter mitral valve edge-to-edge repair with the MitraClip system as part of the CLASP Clinical Trial

Performed by: Nishtha Sodhi, MD; Scott Lim, MD; Dale Fowler, MD

“Traditionally, valve disease has been treated with open-heart surgery. Minimally invasive transcatheter technology has transformed how valve disease is treated in the contemporary era,” says Sodhi. “At UVA, we are very fortunate to offer these up-and-coming technologies, many of which are offered as part of clinical trials at very select hospital sites.”

