Top 3 Ways to Ensure Your Emergent Patients Get Rapid Care

Acute Cardiovascular Emergencies Network: Time Sensitive Diagnosis for Strokes and Heart Attacks from UVA Link on Vimeo.

Case Study: Aortic Alert Done Right

Patient: Catherine Foret, age 80

Presented with: Pain and heaviness in the chest and jaw,

visual disturbance

Catherine Foret

arrived at Culpeper Hospital at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26. Earlier that

week, she had visited a hospital in Northern Virginia with symptoms of back

pain, heaviness in the upper part of the chest and jaw pain. After an electrocardiogram

showed normal heart function, she was released. However, symptoms persisted and

she sought additional care.

“The

fact that she had been at another hospital and apparently had two normal heart

markers even though she said she had ongoing pain drew me away from this being

a heart attack,” says Culpeper ED physician Megan Starling, MD. “The

description of her pain, which was going up her neck, and the fact that she had

visual disturbance made me concerned there was something more going on. So I

called radiology and had them do a CAT scan STAT.”

Diagnosis:

Dissection in proximal aorta

As soon as the call

came in from radiology with the diagnosis, Starling initiated the aortic alert

process. “As I was talking to the radiologist on the phone, I turned to my

assistant and told her we have a code aorta,” says Starling. “As soon as she heard

that, she knew what to do; we’ve done drills to practice these alerts.”

Starling’s assistant

called the UVA Transfer Center and told the operator that they had an aortic alert.

She then called radiology and had the team immediately transfer images to UVA.

Starling

communicated the diagnosis to the patient and her husband and informed them of

the need to transfer Catherine to UVA. “Within five minutes of initiating the

aortic alert, I heard from the vascular surgeon at UVA,” says Sterling. “As I

was speaking with him, we had an ambulance transfer crew there and they began

loading Mrs. Foret and getting her ready to move.”

Transfer Time: 45

minutes

Catherine Foret was

transferred by ambulance to UVA in approximately 45 minutes. “In the time that

it took for the patient to transfer to UVA, we were able to get everything

ready for her in the OR,” says UVA vascular surgeon John Kern, MD. “The ICU was

able to plan their day around her arrival and have the right resources in

place.”

Treatment: Type A

dissection repair

Catherine was taken

directly to the operating room where she underwent surgical repair of her Type

A dissection. Because the entire team was well prepared in advance, her complex

operation went very smoothly and she was transferred to the ICU later that day

in stable condition.

Outcome: Complete

repair and recovery

By 9 p.m. on the day

of the surgery, Catherine was extubated. By the next morning, she was sitting

up in bed eating breakfast and she took a walk in the hallway. “The therapist

bragged about the strength in her legs and core,” says Catherine’s husband, Gene.

“Most of her life she wore out her treadmill; she walked religiously five days

a week. After a week and a half at home, she was walking the length of the

house and she continues to improve. Her progress has been outstanding.”

When asked about

Catherine’s transfer to UVA, Gene adds: “The thing that blows my mind is the

speed at which UVA knew what they were up against. For that 45-minute ambulance

ride, they were preparing for her based on what they knew from the doctor at

Culpeper and what they received electronically. Without that process in place, we

could’ve lost my precious angel.”