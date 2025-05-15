Skip to main content
Finding the Underlying Causes of Neurodevelopmental Disorders

by Meghan Drummond

Few treatments are available for people born with autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. A large part of that is not understanding the underlying biological mechanisms leading to the disorders. But by finding the cause, Sameer Bajikar, PhD, hopes to create a foundation that will lead to more effective options to improve the lives of these children.

Here, Bajikar shares the potential applications of his work and why it's so important.

Sameer Bajikar, PhD - Understanding the mechanisms in childhood neurodevelopmental disorders.

