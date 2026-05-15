Research Spotlight: Harnessing the Potential of Chimeric RNA for Cancer Therapies

Chimeric RNAs are hybrid molecules that were once thought to be rare but may actually hold great potential as early warning signs for cancer. The lab led by researcher Hui Li, PhD, investigates ways to harness the potential chimeric RNA and other potential therapies that could bring new hope for cancer patients.
Li recently discovered an oncogene called AVIL that drives tumor growth. By understanding how AVIL (advillin) works, he hopes to develop therapies that can stop tumor growth in glioblastoma and other hard-to-treat cancers.
He shares more about his research in this video and Q&A.
Hui Li, PhD, on cancer research into chimeric RNA
I love our research mainly because of two reasons. One is research is super exciting. I often tell my trainees that the experiment we set up, nobody else has done it before, and it's really super exciting to see the result, doesn't matter if it’s negative or positive result. And it's really the first time that a Homo-sapien ever see that kind of result. So I thought it's super exciting. Second is research brings hope. So some of our research really has very translational aspect. And we're hoping our research will really bring hope to a lot of hopeless situations, such as very desperate cancer. My name is Hui Li. I'm a professor in the department of pathology. I'm a co-founder and director for the Center for RNA Science and Medicine, as well as a program leader in the Comprehensive Cancer Center. We do three things in the lab. One is conducting cutting-edge basic science discovery, and some of our findings are challenging existing dogmas. Second is we're conducting clinically-driven translational research. And the last is really educating the next generation of scientists and physicians. There are really two lines of research we're doing in the lab. The first one is on chimeric RNA. These are the RNA molecules that exon from one gene splice to exon of another gene. We think it's a way to expand functional genome. At the same time, in the cancer situation, they can go wrong. So they could be potential biomarkers and prognosis markers, as well as maybe cancer vaccine new antigens. The second line is on a new oncogene that we've discovered, and it is a powerful oncogene driving a lot of tumor genesis in many cancer types. We're developing small molecule inhibitors to target this novel oncogene.
What are you working on right now?
We are studying chimeric RNAs, which are hybrid RNA molecules generated from distinct genes. Chimeric RNAs represent an underappreciated and potentially rich source of biomarkers and therapeutic targets, including the development of cancer vaccines. We are also investigating AVIL and developing first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting it as a potential therapeutic strategy.
What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?
One exciting application is the use of chimeric RNAs as highly specific biomarkers for cancer detection and classification, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis and more precise disease stratification. Also, our work on AVIL has strong therapeutic potential. Ultimately, this research may contribute to more personalized and effective approaches to cancer care.
What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?
UVA Health provides an outstanding environment for translational research, with strong integration between clinical practice and basic science. The collaborative culture here allows for close interaction between pathologists, clinicians, and researchers, which is essential for moving discoveries toward clinical application. In addition, the Manning Institute of Biotechnology strengthens this environment by fostering innovation, collaboration, and the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world impact.
What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?
I wish more people knew that there is still a vast hidden layer of biology waiting to be explored. Molecules like chimeric RNAs were once thought to be rare or incidental, but we now recognize that they are widespread and may play important roles in disease. Similarly, new oncogenes like AVIL continue to be discovered, reminding us that our understanding of cancer is still evolving.
How did you become interested in your area of research?
I was a chemical physics major in college, originally interested in fundamental science. During that time, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had a profound impact on me and led me to shift my focus toward cancer research. During my subsequent training in pathology, I became fascinated by how molecular changes drive disease and how much remains to be discovered beyond well-known genes and pathways. This perspective led me to explore less conventional areas with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes.