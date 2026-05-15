Research Spotlight: Harnessing the Potential of Chimeric RNA for Cancer Therapies

What are you working on right now?

We are studying chimeric RNAs, which are hybrid RNA molecules generated from distinct genes. Chimeric RNAs represent an underappreciated and potentially rich source of biomarkers and therapeutic targets, including the development of cancer vaccines. We are also investigating AVIL and developing first-in-class small molecule inhibitors targeting it as a potential therapeutic strategy.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?

One exciting application is the use of chimeric RNAs as highly specific biomarkers for cancer detection and classification, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis and more precise disease stratification. Also, our work on AVIL has strong therapeutic potential. Ultimately, this research may contribute to more personalized and effective approaches to cancer care.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

UVA Health provides an outstanding environment for translational research, with strong integration between clinical practice and basic science. The collaborative culture here allows for close interaction between pathologists, clinicians, and researchers, which is essential for moving discoveries toward clinical application. In addition, the Manning Institute of Biotechnology strengthens this environment by fostering innovation, collaboration, and the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world impact.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

I wish more people knew that there is still a vast hidden layer of biology waiting to be explored. Molecules like chimeric RNAs were once thought to be rare or incidental, but we now recognize that they are widespread and may play important roles in disease. Similarly, new oncogenes like AVIL continue to be discovered, reminding us that our understanding of cancer is still evolving.

How did you become interested in your area of research?

I was a chemical physics major in college, originally interested in fundamental science. During that time, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, which had a profound impact on me and led me to shift my focus toward cancer research. During my subsequent training in pathology, I became fascinated by how molecular changes drive disease and how much remains to be discovered beyond well-known genes and pathways. This perspective led me to explore less conventional areas with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes.