Pediatric Neurosurgery: Advanced Care for Complex Neurological Conditions

At UVA Health Children’s, our Pediatric Neurosurgery Program provides advanced, multidisciplinary care for infants, children, and adolescents with complex neurological conditions.

Our pediatric neurosurgeons are fellowship-trained and nationally recognized for their expertise in managing a wide spectrum of neurosurgical disorders. Our collaborative approach ensures each patient benefits from coordinated care across pediatric subspecialties, including neurology, oncology, genetics, urology, orthopedics, and developmental pediatrics. We emphasize minimally invasive approaches whenever possible to promote faster recovery, less pain, and improved long-term outcomes.

Some of the conditions we treat include:

Brain and spinal cord tumors

Chiari malformations

Epilepsy

Hydrocephalus

Craniosynostosis

Neurocutaneous disorders

Spinal deformities and injuries

Spasticity

Spina bifida

Tether cord

Vascular, including moya moya, arteriovenous malformations, and aneurysms

Tuberous Sclerosis

A dedicated tuberous sclerosis clinic provides the comprehensive care this genetic disorder requires. For subependymal giant cell astrocytoma (SEGAs) and medically refractory seizures, surgical management helps our patients.

For pediatric patients, TS also brings developmental concerns. By cooperating and working with specialists from other disciplines, we support patients through these challenges. Our treatment program takes care of adults as well, so as your patients age, we’ll continue to support them through this condition.

Myelomeningocele

For the most serious spina bifida patients, those suffering from myelomeningocele, pediatric neurosurgery plays an integral role. In addition to initial closure surgeries, we also help patients manage serious complications like hydrocephalus.

Because the problems these children face can span a multitude of systems, our care is also multidisciplinary and at the cutting edge on all fronts. Our pediatric urologists offer programs like CeVUS to provide for both the short and long-term needs of these patients.

Our dedicated clinic combines neurosurgery, developmental pediatrics, urology, orthopedics, and outpatient therapies to offer a complete solution with fewer appointments and less travelling for your patients. When care is easier for families, they are enabled to follow through on the complex care their children need. Cohesive, family-centered care is at the heart of all we do.

Epilepsy

Our pediatric epilepsy program is a designated level IV center capable of providing the full spectrum of care. We offer resective surgery, laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT), corpus callosotomy, and palliative options like vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). For children who qualify, our outcomes reflect significant improvements in seizure control, developmental trajectory, and quality of life.

Some children with seizures also have developmental conditions, like autism. For pediatric patients who have both epilepsy and autism, we provide a unique program that helps their families manage their care. In close partnership with pediatric epileptologists, neuropsychologists, and neuroradiologists, our neurosurgeons perform in-depth surgical evaluations using advanced techniques such as intracranial EEG monitoring and functional brain mapping.

Hydrocephalus

Pediatric hydrocephalus can have many causes. But whether it’s congenital, complex, recurrent, or tumor-related, our team’s expertise makes us a referral center for high-acuity cases. In addition to shunt placement, monitoring, and education, we also offer advanced options like endoscopic third ventriculostomy (ETV) in appropriate cases.

In all instances, we focus our care on reducing complications and empowering families to facilitate their child’s care.

How We Work with Referring Providers

At UVA Health Children’s, referring providers are valued partners in our care model. We prioritize transparent communication, timely access, and collaborative decision-making to ensure every patient receives the right care, right away. In many instances, we can offer virtual consultations.

But when patients need to come to us, we offer a level IV NICU, a dedicated pediatric ICU, and a helipad with dedicated pediatric specialists on our transportation team.

Whether you are managing a child with new neurologic symptoms or seeking a second opinion for a complex condition, we’re here to support you and your patients.