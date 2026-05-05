Pediatric News Briefs: May 2026

New Riverside Outpatient Clinics Expand Care

UVA Health Children’s has opened two new outpatient clinics at UVA Health Medical Park Riverside, expanding access to coordinated pediatric care for families across Central Virginia. Pediatrics and Specialty Care Riverside and Teen and Young Adult Care Riverside join the Children’s Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Health clinic that opened at the site in 2024.

These clinics are designed to support families who need access to care and provide easy referral paths for providers. Services include same-day visits for minor illnesses and injuries with on-site testing, expanded pediatric specialty care, and dedicated services for teens and young adults ages 13–26. Available care includes routine visits, mental health assessments, gynecologic care, and nutrition support, along with specialty services such as endocrinology, genetics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and breastfeeding medicine.

Same-day and weekend care hours are available even to families who are not established UVA Health Children's patients.

Ask the Expert Pediatric Speaker Series

Agnieszka Swiatecka-Urban, MD, shares her expertise on pediatric nephrology, andLisa Letzkus, PhD, provides guidelines on the early identification of cerebral palsy in upcoming webinars as part of our Ask the Expert pediatric speaker series.

Where? Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, November 19, 12:15-1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20, 12:15- 1 p.m. Pediatric Nephrology

Wednesday, June 17, 12:15- 1 p.m. Early Identification of Cerebral Palsy

Conversations with a Child Psychologist

During our Conversations with a Child Psychologist webinars, our providers offer sessions that are free and intended for families. Please share these with any of your patients who may be interested.

While recordings are available, attending the live sessions allows families to ask questions during a 30-minute live Q&A.

June 9, 2026 at 12:10 p.m.: Understanding Sensory Differences with Maryfrances Porter, PhD, Clinical Child/Family Psychologist

Zoom link here.