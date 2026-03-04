Pediatric News Briefs: March 2026

Ask The Experts: What Makes Psychotherapy Successful?

Successful psychotherapy can turn a patient's life around. But what factors shape that experience? Maryfrances Porter, MD, shares her expertise. Join this lunchtime webinar to learn more.

Where? Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, March 18, 12:15-1 p.m.

Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology Scientific Symposium

The three NIDDK-awarded Pediatric Centers of Excellence in Nephrology are hosting a Scientific Symposium: Promoting Research in Childhood Kidney Diseases. This meeting will be an opportunity to share research findings from across the network, hear from experts and innovators, and support the broader pediatric nephrology research community.

Where? Zoom.

When? March 23

Learn more here.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Research Symposium

The Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Research Symposium is a two-day event designed to bring together clinicians, researchers, students, patients, and community partners to examine current research, clinical challenges, and emerging approaches to the diagnosis and management of EDS.

Where? University of Virginia, Pinn Hall (hybrid options available).

When? April 9 - April 10

Register here, and find out more information here.