Research Spotlight: Advancing Gynecologic Oncology Through Precision Clinical Trials

Endometrial cancer is one of the few malignancies rising in both incidence and mortality — a trend that underscores the urgent need for better prevention and treatment strategies. Gynecologic oncologist Paola Gehrig, MD, and her partners have a robust clinical trials program that brings precision medicine to the forefront of care for women with gynecologic cancers.

Gehrig’s research focuses on molecularly driven therapies for endometrial cancer, including a new clinical trial enrolling patients with advanced endometrial cancer incorporating novel therapies into front line treatment. Beyond her own research, she’s working to expand opportunities for discovery and collaboration.

Below, Gehrig shares how emerging therapies are reshaping gynecologic oncology — and why creating space for innovation and mentorship drives both her science and her leadership.