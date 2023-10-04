Researcher Highlight Q&A: Todd Bauer, MD, Uncovering Novel Pancreatic & Colon Cancer Targets

An oncology surgeon and scientist, Todd Bauer, MD, studies cancer biology at a deep level to uncover the mechanisms that drive metastatic disease and chemotherapy resistance in his pancreatic and colorectal cancer patients.

His research team capitalizes on the recent discovery of CRISPR technology and advancements in single-cell sequencing. A veteran scientist, Bauer began his translational cancer research during his general surgery residency and surgical oncology fellowship.

See Bauer's selected publications. Below, he shares the most intriguing potential clinical applications of his work, and why he chose UVA Health to drive his research forward in his answers to our Researcher Highlight questions: