CME Spotlight: Clinical Robotic Surgery Association Worldwide Congress

CRSA Worldwide Congress

Sept. 23-24, 2021

Omni Charlottesville Hotel

(Virtual attendees welcome)

This year’s annual meeting of the CRSA will be co-hosted by the University of Virginia and led by CRSA President and Director of the UVA Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center, Jose Oberholzer, MD, MHCM, FACS. Welcoming attendees both in person and virtually, the event will feature informative sessions on the latest innovations in robotic surgery in the field of general surgery presented by leading researchers and clinical scientists from around the world.

These sessions will cover: