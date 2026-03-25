When to Refer for Aortic Disease: A Guide for Providers

Aortic Alert System: Rapid Pathway for Urgent Cases

For patients with suspected or confirmed acute aortic pathology, UVA Health offers an Aortic Alert System — a standardized, time-sensitive activation process designed to accelerate care.

Activation triggers immediate coordination across:

Emergency medicine

Vascular and cardiac surgery

Anesthesia and imaging

Critical care, OR, and perfusion teams

This system prioritizes:

Expedited imaging

Hemodynamic stabilization

Parallel surgical evaluation

Immediate access to endovascular or open intervention

How to Initiate an Aortic Alert

For referring providers, initiating an Aortic Alert is straightforward and designed for speed in high-risk situations. A single call activates the full care team and clinical pathway.

Call UVA Transfer Center at 844.933.7882 and ask for the aortic triage officer.

If you have a patient with suspected dissection or symptomatic aneurysm, early activation helps reduce time to intervention and improves outcomes.

Balanced Expertise: Endovascular & Open Repair

The Aortic Center continues to expand its expertise in endovascular aortic repair, allowing many patients to benefit from:

Faster recovery

Smaller incisions

Shorter hospital stays

At the same time, UVA Health maintains a strong volume of open aortic surgery, performing approximately 93 cases annually under the leadership of John Kern, MD, Program Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

This balance ensures patients receive the right approach based on anatomy, complexity, and long-term outcomes.

Consistently Strong Clinical Outcomes

From October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025, the Aortic Center achieved strong outcomes across endovascular aortic procedures:

38 EVARs, 15 TEVARs, and 15 FEVARs performed

Average hospital length of stay of one day, ranking in the top 25th percentile nationally

Zero mortalities, also placing the program in the top 25th percentile

High rates of discharge directly to home following aortic repair: 100% of EVAR patients, 88% of TEVAR patients, and 100% of FEVAR patients

These outcomes reflect careful patient selection, standardized care pathways, and close coordination across surgical, anesthesia, nursing, and critical care teams.

Advanced Technology & a Dedicated Hybrid Operating Room

UVA Health continues to invest in advanced imaging and procedural technology designed to enhance precision while reducing radiation exposure for patients and care teams.

A major milestone in the Aortic Center’s growth was the opening of OR29, a dedicated hybrid operating room that integrates advanced imaging with surgical capabilities in a single environment. This space enhances flexibility, safety, and efficiency for both elective and emergent aortic procedures.

OR29 supports complex endovascular and open repairs, allowing teams to adapt in real time while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

Commitment to Education & Collaboration

The Aortic Center remains committed to advancing care beyond its walls through education and collaboration.

Following a successful inaugural event, UVA Health will host a second multidisciplinary Aortic Symposium focused on aortic dissection and connective tissue disorders — reflecting ongoing commitment to shared learning and coordinated care.

Looking Ahead

With continued growth in endovascular innovation, sustained excellence in open surgical care, and a strong commitment to education and outcomes, the UVA Health Aortic Center is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of patients with complex aortic disease — today and in the years ahead.