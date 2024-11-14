Expert, Personalized Cardiovascular Surgery Care

At UVA Health, we strive to be your trusted resource when your patients need specialized, high-acuity cardiovascular surgical care. That starts with building a nationally recognized team of surgeons working together to offer the best possible outcomes for patients in Virginia and beyond.

“Having dedicated surgeons and care teams focused on specific conditions ensures patients are matched to the right experts for their specific disease process, whether that’s aortic or heart valve disease, heart failure, or coronary artery disease,” says John Kern, MD, chief of cardiovascular surgery.

Kern has been a part of the Charlottesville and UVA Health community for 40 years and cares deeply that all of our patients receive state-of-the-art care.

“Our patients are our primary focus. Our collaborative team approach is key to optimizing patient outcomes and enhancing their overall healthcare experience,” he says. “Open communication ensures everyone is aligned to provide the best care possible.”

An Experienced Team of Experts

Our CT surgery team’s surgical expertise covers the entire scope of patient needs. When you send your patients to us, you can rest assured they’re in the care of someone specialized and deeply experienced in that patient’s specific condition or surgical need.

Four of our heart treatment services have been named "high performing" by U.S. News & World Report, including aortic valve surgery and heart bypass surgery. Additionally, Becker’s Hospital Review named our heart center in its 2024 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

Through partnership with national and international heart care associations and organizations, we’re involved with refining cardiac care approaches by helping to establish guidelines and leading clinical trials.

Advanced Cardiac Valve Treatment

We have a long history and expertise in performing heart valve repairs and replacements, and have expertise in minimally invasive techniques. We continue to participate in a number of NIH clinical trials seeking new valve treatments.

With our cardiology colleagues, we were involved in clinical trials that led to FDA approval of trans-catheter aortic valves and the MitraClip.

Our team performs the most transcatheter aortic valve replacements in the region and recently, U.S. News & World Report named our aortic valve surgery program “high performing,” the highest possible rating.

Expert Aortic Aneurysm Care

Our surgeons have extensive experience in caring for patients with aortic dissections and ruptured aneurysms, and can councel patients regarding when and how to best treat an unruptured aortic aneurysm. We also offer the full range of procedures for aneurysms that need surgical intervention, including minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and open surgeries.

UVA Health was one of the first hospitals in the U.S. to offer fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR), also called branched endovascular aneurysm repair (BEVAR). About 10% of patients aren’t candidates for traditional EVAR because they have an aneurysm that is too close to the kidney or other critical branch arteries. FEVAR gives these patients a minimally invasive option.

Ensuring Convenient Access to High-Quality Care

Through our outreach clinics, patients can also now receive much of their care closer to home.

In addition to treatment in Charlottesville, we have clinics in Augusta County and Culpeper, and we plan to open more throughout Virginia to expand access for patients.

Referring Your Patient to UVA Health for Heart & Vascular Care

When you refer a patient to us, you can expect: