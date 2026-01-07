7 Quick Questions With Hematology-Oncologist Daniel Reed, MD

A hematology-oncologist, Daniel Reed, MD, cares for patients with blood cancers and disorders, including leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and aplastic anemia.

Recognizing how confusing and scary these conditions can be, Reed makes it a point to help patients understand their condition and treatment options.

Meet a Hematology-Oncologist

We asked Reed our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My mentors in residency here at UVA Health, m fellowship, and in other parts of life. I'm very grateful for the mentorship that I've been provided.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Meeting people and getting to understand their goals. And taking the science I understand and data I gather to help them to achieve those goals. When I see patients make birthdays and other life events they didn't think they'd make, that really makes it worth it.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

The unknown — not having someone to help you understand what's going on. From personal experience, you have to have that oncologist, that team, to help you walk the difficult path that is cancer treatment.

I think the biggest fear patients have is being alone in their journey. As oncologists, our job is to make sure that's not the case.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

My wife and I have a 4-year old. And we enjoy hiking, kayaking, and visiting wineries.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

6. Last show you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Succession — very well written, so thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Make sure people know you're interested and invested in them. No one's going to invest in you unless you invest in them, too.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Reed?

Visit his profile page.