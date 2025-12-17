7 Quick Questions With Endocrine Surgeon Anna Fashandi

Anna Fashandi, MD, is an endocrine surgeon who cares for people with conditions affecting hormone-producing glands, including the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands.

She treats both noncancerous and cancerous conditions, helping patients understand their diagnosis and choose the right treatment for their situation. Her work includes advanced surgical and minimally invasive options focused on safety, precision, and long-term health.

Meet an Endocrine Surgeon

We asked Fashandi our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Making sure that patients are empowered and understand their diseases. I don't like when patients come in not knowing why they're there to see me. It's my goal for patients to have far fewer questions than they had at the beginning of the appointment by the time they're leaving.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Meeting new people and getting to impact their lives. I also really enjoy being able to train the next generation of surgeons to be able to treat endocrine diseases.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

That a doctor will tell me what I need without really explaining why and what I could expect that treatment to result in. I don't like the unknown. I would rather have all of the information and be able to make that decision together rather than someone just tell me, "This is what you need."

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I have two kids that I hang out with and play with. I like to cook. I like to exercise as much as I can and spend time with my extended family, who lives in my hometown.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, for sure. I need that excessive love.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

The Barbie movie. I liked it. As the mother of two daughters. It's mostly about empowering women, which I can't argue with.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

My dad always honed in on first impressions and how they affect people. Using that now in my career, I think it's really important to have a calming and knowledgeable approach to patients so they are comfortable in your presence and trust you.