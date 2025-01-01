Skip to main content

Trauma Center Services

Trauma survivors meet at a support group.

If you arrive at the UVA hospital emergency room with a life-threatening injury, you’ll get care from our trauma center team. We offer targeted expertise for gunshots, a brain injury or major car crash — all serious traumatic injuries.

Our Level I Trauma Center

With a national designation as a level 1 trauma center from the American College of Surgeons, UVA’s emergency and critical care services offer you, your family and your community security. You know that should a life-threatening crisis touch your life, you’ll receive the highest standard of care.

And where you go to the ER matters. Research shows that patients admitted to a dedicated trauma center with moderate to severe injuries from the scene of the injury have a 25% lower risk of dying.

Immediate Care

Critical care surgeons discuss the teamwork, expertise and trust that drives this nationally designated level 1 trauma center.

What is a Level I Trauma Center?

We provide total care for injury 24 hours a day. This includes medical care when an injury occurs, as well as preventive outreach and recovery services. The designation also reflects a broad region served, the presence of specialists and surgeons and other standards of education, research and improvement.

Our team shares a commitment to get you through your injuries in the safest way possible.

Support After a Physical Trauma

Sudden injury and a long recovery can cause anxiety, depression and stress. The Trauma Survivors Network offers resources to help. At the monthly support group, you can connect with other survivors who have faced similar challenges. 

When: Monthly meetings on every third Thursday

Time: 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Due to COVID-19, we are meeting via Zoom. Visit zoom.us and use meeting ID 3674264366. 

