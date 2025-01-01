Pegasus Ride Along Program

The UVA Pegasus "Ufly" Observer Program gives you the chance to fly or ride along with one of our emergency vehicles, air or ground. The program serves to enhance knowledge and foster the team concept for our partners in the Central Virginia region.

Who Should Participate

We strongly encourage individuals working in emergency departments, providing EMS services or serving in critical care units to sign up for this program. During this clinical learning experience, you will learn about safe helicopter operations, enabling you to fly with Pegasus directly from a scene or hospital with little advanced notice.

Who Can Participate

Candidates must be:

Working for an EMS agency or hospital in the Pegasus Air & Ground service area and have been in good standing with your agency for at least one year

At least 18 years old

Less than 220 pounds

Less than 44 inches around the waist

Fit, agile and able to exit the aircraft quickly, without help

About the weight restriction: If you weigh between 200-220 pounds, your participation will be subject to pilot discretion once total crew weight is considered. Regardless of weight, a ride-along participant must be able to fit in the aircraft seatbelts.

About the Observation

We only offer observations Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Each ride-along lasts one hour, starts promptly at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.

You may participate no more than once every 3 years.

We don’t offer night observations.

You'll need to arrange for your own transport to and from the hangar.

Preparation

You will need to review these rules to prepare for your observation ride-along.

Apply to Ride Along

If accepted, we'll contact you to schedule your observation. Note: We can't accept phone requests.