Driven to Bring Hope to Life
At UVA Health, hope is more than just holding your hand. Hope is determined. Hope is fierce. Hope doesn’t take no for an answer. Hope is taking on impossible scientific problems and finding new answers. It’s breaking the boundaries of what medicine can do, inventing new treatments, blazing new scientific trails, and crafting new protocols to vanquish disease.
Hope is providing compassionate, world-class care for every patient from every corner of the communities we serve.
Hope is our promise to you. We’ll never stop working for your optimal health. We’ll always keep seizing opportunities, clawing for answers, and beating the odds to give you and everyone who walks through our doors the best possible outcome.
Care in Your Community
Delivering compassionate, expert care to every patient in every community we serve is part of our world-class care. With dozens of primary and specialty care locations and 4 medical centers across northern and central Virginia, we offer care to address all your healthcare needs.
UVA Cancer Care: Breaking Through Boundaries
At UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, we relentlessly pursue new, better ways to detect, treat, and prevent cancer for all Virginians and beyond. That's why we're Virginia's first center to receive the National Cancer Institute's highest designation as a comprehensive cancer center.
Virginia’s #1 Children’s Hospital
We're proud to be recognized as Virginia's #1 children's hospital, with 9 nationally ranked specialties, by U.S. News & World Report. With highly trained specialists, child-friendly environments, cutting-edge research, and innovative care, we put children's needs at the heart of everything we do.
Solving Medical Mysteries
UVA's Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology stands at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine, ensuring no Virginian will need to leave the state for even the most complex care. We have top minds investigating gene, cellular, and immune-therapies that are revolutionizing how we treat and cure disease.