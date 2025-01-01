Leukemia Care at UVA Health

For expert, compassionate care for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL), you can count on UVA Health. We also have a world-renowned program for those with LGL leukemia. Our team is prepared for the moment you need us most.

UVA Health is a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center. This title means we're leaders in cancer research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. We're the first such center in Virginia — and one of just a few in the country.

Being diagnosed with AML or ALL can be overwhelming. But rest assured that UVA Health is here for you in this moment. With our highly advanced pathology services and specialized diagnostic capabilities, we can more precisely confirm the type of leukemia. This diagnosis is crucial when choosing the treatment that will be right for you.

Would You Like a Second Opinion?

UVA Health cancer doctors are available to provide a second opinion on your cancer diagnosis or care plan.