Changelog
All notable changes to this project will be documented on this page.
Status Page | Change Log Best Practices
Template/Sections to be used in this page.
[DATE] -> For each release add as an <H2> in the format YYYY.MM.DD
[NEW] -> for newly added features or components.
[CHANGED] -> for changes or enhancements to existing functionality.
[DEPRECATED] -> for soon-to-be removed features.
[REMOVED] -> for now removed features.
[FIXED] -> for any bug fixes.
[SECURITY] -> in case of vulnerabilities.
[UNRELEASED] -> Keep this section at the top to track upcoming/planned changes.
2026.05.12
[NEW]
- Event Details Page - Created Event Details Page integration to be primarily used for School of Medicine site [UVACMS-186].
[CHANGED]
Ratings & Reviews URLs - Changed URLs for ratings & reviews on provider profile pages in the provider search result tooltip, provider profile masthead tooltip, and provider profile reviews to /about/provider-star-rating-patient-reviews [UVACMS-1130].
- Coveo Distance Relevancy Weighting for Providers - Updated modifier to 2500 to enable larger weighting for distance in search Relevancy scoring [UVACMS-1141]
- News RSS Feed - Added image references to News RSS feed [UVACMS-1149].
[FIXED]
- [Migration] Slideshow Migrating as 1 Column - Fixed issue causing slideshow to migrate as 1 column instead of 3 [UVACMS-1062]
- [Migration] Image Gallery Migrating as 1 Column - Fixed issue causing image gallery to migrate as 1 column instead of 3 [UVACMS-1024].
- [Migration] Some Research Pages Failed to Migrate - Fixed issue causing several research pages not to migrate [UVACMS-1145].
- Trailing Slash Issue - Fixed issue causing a trailing slash '/' to append to the end of URLs. Any URL with a trailing slash now redirects to remove it [UVACMS-1067]
2026.04.28
[CHANGED]
Search Pages – Added robots noindex tag to all search pages [UVACMS-935]
- Kyruus Provider Profile Pages – Added provider's education history on profile pages [UVACMS-1121]
- Clinical Trials Pages - Enabled CDN caching for clinical trials pages to help with performance and building [UVACMS-1132]
- Homepage Hero – Added alt text to role="img" elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1104]
[FIXED]
- Homepage Hero – Fixed nested interactive controls (vidControl button) issue identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1103]
- Provider Detail – Fixed invalid direct div children in list elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1106]
- Tabbed Link List/Publication Slider – Fixed invalid aria-controls value (ID mismatch) issue identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1111]
- Location Pages/Banner CTA – Fixed invalid direct section childrens in list elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1114]
- Kyruus – Fixed 400 BAD REQUEST error seen in logs [UVACMS-1131]
- Paid Campaign Pages – Fixed issue causing UTMS parameters to be stripped from paid campaign pages [UVACMS-1133]
- Footer – Fixed error seen in logs triggered by collapsible attributed being passed as multiple [UVACMS-1135]
- Clinical Trials Pages – Fixed 404 rewrite error seen in logs for Clinical Trials pages [UVACMS-1138]
- Nav Console – Fixed error seen in logs triggered on mobile [UVACMS-1139]
- SecondaryVideos Component – Fixed non-unique key error seen in server logs in SecondaryVideos component [UVACMS-1140]
[REMOVED]
- Coveo – Removed field allmetadatavalues from Prod environment [UVACMS-1129]
2026.04.15
[NEW]
RSS Feed Functionality for Newsroom Content Type – Added ability to pull an RSS feed from Newsroom content type (/news/) [UVACMS-1120]
[CHANGED]
Coveo Search / Usage Analytics – Refactored entire Coveo search integration in order to fix issue causing missing analytics [UVACMS-1038]
- Side Menu – Changed right-column side menu to always be the full width of its column [UVACMS-1041]
- 'Services' Search Filter – Updated 'Services' search filter to sort alphabetically (A-Z) [UVACMS-1079]
- Landing Page Hero Component – Updated to allow video to be used within component [UVACMS-1097]
[FIXED]
- News & Stories Pages – Fixed issue identified in accessibility audit causing missing discernible text in social media icon links [UVACMS-1109]
2026.03.31
[NEW]
Jan 1, 2026 Pricing Index File – Added to root of the site for regulatory compliance [UVACMS-700]
[CHANGED]
Homepage SOM layout – Added spacing between the introduction and main content sections of the homepage layout [UVACMS-1028]
- Accordion – Added spacing between image and bottom of accordion container [UVACMS-1058]
[FIXED]
- Find Card Link Cards – Fixed issue causing bottom left arrow and images to not resize properly within the cards and not maintain the proper min-width and scroll on tablet and mobile [UVACMS-1031]
- Side Menu – Fixed issue causing side menu to not expand to show second level items and current page when URL doesn’t have a trailing slash ('/') [UVACMS-1043]
- Global CSS Rules – Fixed issue preventing margin bottom spacing from applying successfully [UVACMS-1059]
2026.03.17
[CHANGED]
- Search
- Location search now filters suggestions to only show cities, states, and zip codes relevant to UVA Health – excluding non-UVA businesses [UVACMS-1000]
- Increased search results per page from 10 to 25 across all search tabs on UVAH, UVA Children's, and SOM sites (Locations tab remains at 10 per page) [UVACMS-976]
- SOM Side Navigation
- Updated side navigation display logic to always show all Level 1 (L1) menu items and only reveal L2/L3 children within the active page's lineage [UVACMS-963]
- Hid the section heading of the side navigation menu on SOM pages using the Homepage layout [UVACMS-988]
- SOM Research Faculty Directory
- Faculty listings now only display active faculty members who are assigned to an approved department and have a research interest title on file [UVACMS-994]
Article Topic Badges
Topic badges on News & Story article pages now wrap and stack on all viewport sizes (desktop, tablet, and mobile) [UVACMS-937]
Tabbed Link List
Updated the Tabbed Link List component to support a 3-column layout on large viewports [UVACMS-866]
[FIXED]
- Locations – Fixed deployment failures caused by Kyruus location entries with a non-standard format for missing hours of operation [UVACMS-1053]
Location Pages – Fixed an issue where the "Find a Provider" CTA on Location pages intermittently failed to apply the location filter, resulting in unfiltered provider search results [UVACMS-1037]
Accordion – Fixed missing bottom margin on paragraph elements within the Accordion RTE [UVACMS-1003], and fixed special characters (e.g. `&`) being incorrectly HTML-entity-encoded in migrated accordion titles [UVACMS-969]
2026.03.03
[CHANGED]
- Card Block
- Added Light, Dark, and Secondary color mode options to the multi-card block and card block components, enabling content authors to differentiate multi-card blocks by giving them distinct background color treatments [UVACMS-888]
- Added the 'Card Block' component to the SOM Content Types to enable Alt Text support for images. The Card Block component should be used in place of the 'Multi-Card Block' [UVACMS-959]
- Image Grid
- Enabled support for images in the Image Grid to open in a full screen lightbox / modal [UVACMS-897]
- Normalize image grid tile height so all images display at a consistent height [UVACMS-955]
- Forms
- Added the Social Media CTA to the optional blocks of the Landing Page layout, enabling the Social CTA bar to be used in forms [UVACMS-950]
- List of Items / Menu
- Added support for 3 levels of nesting for the side navigation [UVACMS-876]
- Multi-Column List
- Added <h3> to the formatting options for the Custom JSON RTE
[FIXED]
- Accordion – Fixed an issue where accordion caret gets smaller with longer accordion title lengths [UVACMS-979]
2026.02.17
[NEW]
Added SOM Main Content, SOM Navigation and SOM Introduction global fields [UVACMS-832]
Created new content types for School of Medicine, including: SOM - About, SOM - Education, SOM - Clinical, - SOM - Faculty and SOM - Research [UVACMS-832]
[CHANGED]
- Image Grid [UVACMS-834]
- Set maximum limit on images per group to 1
- Enabled content authors to flag individual images as sensitive so that visitors can opt-in to viewing them. Sensitive images are blurred by default.
- Two Column Layout and Core Service Page Layout
- Removed Table RTE global and added HTML Content non-global
[REMOVED]
- Table RTE [UVACMS-943]
- Removed Table RTE global and added HTML Content non-global
2026.02.10
[NEW]
- 'Table RTE' global created that uses the HTML Rich Text Editor, and allows for a limited subset of options:
formatting: bold, italics, underline, text alignment;
editor: undo, redo, remove formatting;
insert: table, hyperlink, properties
[CHANGED]
- Two-Column Layout [UVACMS-904]
Add “Table RTE” global field to Left Column Optional Blocks
Removed Wordpress Feed from Right Column
Core Service Page Layout
Removed the Story Blocks component from the Pre-Footer Full Width Optional Blocks section of the Core Service Page Layout in Develop, Stage and Production
Add “Table RTE” global field to Full Width Optional Blocks
Landing Page Layout
Removed the Multi-Column List component from the Optional Blocks section of the Landing Page Layout in Develop, Stage and Production
Image Grid [UVACMS-894]
Changed the images field to a group and added new fields to it
- Image Embed [UVACMS-906]
Made Section Title and Section Description optional
- Video Embed [UVACMS-906]
Made Section Title and Section Description optional
Removed JSON RTE (manually from a 3 branches)
- Callout
Removed JSON RTE (manually from a 3 branches)
2026.02.03
[NEW]
- Accordion Component created to support content migration for the School of Medicine [UVACMS-830]
[CHANGED]
- Updated Publication Slider UI [UVACMS-871]
[FIXED]
- Alerts – Resolved an issue with alerts not rendering in older browsers
2026.01.28
[NEW]
- Custom 404 Pages [UVACMS-728]
- Added new 404 Page content type
[CHANGED]
- Publication Slider [UVACMS-737]
- Content authors can now choose the featured articles for each publication tab (Most Recent or Manually Selected).
- A new Publication Slider global field replaced the existing Publication Slider within the Optional Blocks section of the Publication Landing Pages
- Article Selection Method is now REQUIRED, with a default value of “Publication and Category”
- A new REQUIRED 'Publication' field replaces 'Publication Type' and has been relocated to the top of each Publication Group entry for easier content authoring
- A new Articles Reference field is OPTIONAL
- Category is set to OPTIONAL
- 'News & Video' Search Result Cards
- Added Publication Date to news & story article results [UVACMS-736]
- Update badge in 'News & Video' search result cards to display the Publication Name or 'Video' [UVACMS-769]
- Article Page Layout
- Updated the Article Page Layout so that optional block components are aligned with the main RTE content as designed [UVACMS-796]
- Publication Landing Page
- Reduced spacing between the H1 and content below to more closely match the designs
- Article Card Grid
- Added “Author” as an Article Selection Method to enable curating author-specific content [UVACMS-762]
- Made the Featured Article reference field OPTIONAL [UVACMS-807]
- Image Embed, Video Embed, Callout [UVACMS-622]
- Added an optional 'RTE Section Description' field, enabling content authors to include limited rich text formatting (bold, italics, underline, hyperlinks) within description fields for the Image & Video Embeds, and Callout.
- Homepage Hero [UVACMS-728]
- Added an OPTIONAL Subtitle field to the homepage hero
- Two Column Layout [UVACMS-855]
- Added the Multi-Card Block to the Two Column Layout – Left Column Optional Blocks
- Core Service Page Layout [UVACMS-867]
- Added the Tabbed Link List component to the Pre-Footer Full Width Optional Blocks
[REMOVED]
- Non-Service Line Page content type removed because it was redundant and not being used
2025.12.17
[CHANGED]
- Increased the maximum number of Utility Navigation Links from 3 to 4 to support the inclusion of News & Stories alongside Careers in the global navigation.
2025.12.09
2025.12.02
[NEW]
- Subscribe Form CTA with reference-able content entry enables content authors to configure the form embed once, and reference it on the applicable pages.
[CHANGED]
- Enabled video search results to auto-play in a video overlay, rather than navigating the user to Youtube [CHANGED UVACMS-765]
- Added zebra striping on tables for accessibility [CHANGED UVACMS-806]
- Updated Topic Badges on Article Card Grid, Article Pages and in Search to render special characters (ampersand '&', hyphen '-', slash '/', comma ',') and capitalize text appropriately [CHANGED UVACMS-800]
- Enabled multiple Authors to be selected for Media Contacts on the Publication Landing Page content type (for Newsroom); 'Our Contributors' heading was updated to 'Media Contacts' [CHANGED UVACMS-809]
- Added Subscribe Form CTA to Publication Landing Page
[REMOVED]
- Subscribe CTA global field
2025.11.25
[NEW]
- Scripted Tagging of News & Story Content [NEW UVACMS-802 & 766]
- Programmatically tagged ALL migrated content from News & Story sites with Clinical and Non Clinical Tags
- Enable video overlay for embedded YouTube video in Patient Stories grid [NEW UVACMS-649]
- When clicking a video item in the Patient Story Grid it will open the video in a modal versus playing `inline`. Note: the video URL must be the embed version (eg )
[CHANGED]
- Moved Social CTA to Optional Block for Publication Landing page Content Type [CHANGED UVACMS-808]
- Allows content editors to move the Social CTA vertically on the publication Landing Pages
- Article Card Grid Enhancements [CHANGED UVACMS-803]
- Added default values for:
- Color Mode (Light)
- Article Selection Method (Custom)
- Number of Cards (4-up)
- Conditionally hid the Publication & Topic selection options when ‘Custom’ article selection method is chosen (which it is by default)
- Conditionally hid the ‘Select Articles’ reference field when ‘Publication & Topic’ selection method is chosen.
- Style updates to Publication Slider [CHANGED UVACMS-553]
- Moved ‘Explore Our Publications’ text to the top of the pub slider
- Added the texture background to the slider
- Vertically centered the text on the left (with the exception of ‘Explore Our Publications’)
- Removed the rounded pill from between the ‘Publication Name’ and the ‘About Title’
- Add iFrame embed component to Two Column Layout global [CHANGED - UVACMS-761]
- Added to Left Column Optional Block
[FIXED]
- Make Subscribe CTA display on Publication Landing Pages [FIXED UVACMS-804]
- Scripted fix for missing categories on migrated News & Story content [FIXED UVACMS-795]
- Categories with special characters sometimes did not get migrated and applied to entries
2025.11.19
[NEW]
- Curated Article Selection
- Enabled Content Authors to hand select News & Story articles when configuring the Article Card Grid, allowing content curation on the Publication Landing Pages and within News & Story articles [ADDED UVACMS-755]
- Healthy Balance Subscribe Form
- Created the Healthy Balance Subscribe CTA/Form Component for users to subscribe to Healthy Balance News & Stories updates [ADDED UVACMS-189]
- Search on News & Stories Hub & Landing Pages
- Added Search functionality to the News & Stories Hub & Publication Landing Pages [ADDED UVACMS-287]
[CHANGED]
- Healthy Balance, Healthy Practice, Making of Medicine, Newsroom Articles
- Added the Article Card Grid component to support displaying 'Related Articles' at the bottom of news and story articles [CHANGED UVACMS-778]
- Updated styling of blockquotes to support legacy WP editor content [CHANGED UVACMS-786]
- Publication Landing Page
- Added 'Making of Medicine' to the 'URL' options for the Publication Landing Page content type [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
- Article Card Grid Component
- Added fallback thumbnail image for articles with no featured image [CHANGED UVACMS-773]
- Added Making of Medicine to the 'Source Publication' options for the Article Card Grid Component [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
- Updated the Article Card Grid Component to work with Contentstack topics instead of WordPress categories [CHANGED UVACMS-740]
- Publication Slider Component
- Added 'Newsroom' as a 'Publication Type' for the Publication Slider Component [CHANGED UVACMS-780]
- Video Embed Component
- Updated the Video Embed Component to make 'Section Description' optional in Contentstack
2025.11.11
[NEW]
- Created the Publication Slider component for the Publication Hub/Landing pages [ADDED UVACMS-190]
- Created a net new News & Stories optional block for use in the Publication Hub/Landing page content type [ADDED UVACMS-738]
- Created News & Stories Hub/Landing Page content type/page [ADDED UVACMS-735]
- Creation of a "self serve" redirect system in Contentstack [ADDED UVACMS-723]
- Add `Associated/Related` Location component to News & Stories content types [ADDED UVACMS-743]
- Created Making of Medicine route for News & Stories launch [ADDED UVACMS-748]
- Redirect rule as a "band-aid" fix for the link to the Patient Satisfaction Survey [ADDED]
[FIXED]
- Correcting line height in Hero subtitle to make it more legible [FIXED UVACMS-727]
- Made `Header` optional for the Multi-Card Block component [FIXED UVACMS-753]
- Added correct UVAH Provider tooltip icon and fixed placement on mobile [FIXED UVACMS-746]
- Invoca script fires at the correct time on Search Result page [FIXED UVACMS-745]
- Button classes are fixed and render button styled links predictably [FIXED UVACMS-752]
- Prevent users from opening the homepage Hero video in fullscreen mode [FIXED UVACMS-717]
- Removed the NOINDEX tag from robots.txt for Search result page to allow for Search Engine indexing [FIXED UVACMS-732]
- Made "Schedule Primary Care Online" modal more responsive on mobile devices [FIXED UVACMS-731]
- UTM parameter fixes made for redirects to enable them to persist and/or to redirect properly [FIXED UVACMS-758 & 759]
- Update Multi-Card Block to make `header` optional [FIXED UVACMS-753]
[CHANGED]
- Changed the placeholder text in the Clinical Trials filter text box [CHANGED UVACMS-699]
[REMOVED]
- Removed `mandatory` status for Author field in the Article layout