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Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented on this page.

Status Page | Change Log Best Practices

Template/Sections to be used in this page.

[DATE] -> For each release add as an <H2> in the format YYYY.MM.DD

[NEW] -> for newly added features or components.

[CHANGED] -> for changes or enhancements to existing functionality.

[DEPRECATED] -> for soon-to-be removed features.

[REMOVED] -> for now removed features.

[FIXED] -> for any bug fixes.

[SECURITY] -> in case of vulnerabilities.

[UNRELEASED] -> Keep this section at the top to track upcoming/planned changes.

2026.05.12

[NEW]

  • Event Details Page - Created Event Details Page integration to be primarily used for School of Medicine site [UVACMS-186].

[CHANGED]

  • Ratings & Reviews URLs - Changed URLs for ratings & reviews on provider profile pages in the provider search result tooltip, provider profile masthead tooltip, and provider profile reviews to /about/provider-star-rating-patient-reviews [UVACMS-1130].

  • Coveo Distance Relevancy Weighting for Providers - Updated modifier to 2500 to enable larger weighting for distance in search Relevancy scoring [UVACMS-1141]
  • News RSS Feed - Added image references to News RSS feed [UVACMS-1149].

[FIXED]

  • [Migration] Slideshow Migrating as 1 Column - Fixed issue causing slideshow to migrate as 1 column instead of 3 [UVACMS-1062]
  • [Migration] Image Gallery Migrating as 1 Column - Fixed issue causing image gallery to migrate as 1 column instead of 3 [UVACMS-1024].
  • [Migration] Some Research Pages Failed to Migrate - Fixed issue causing several research pages not to migrate [UVACMS-1145].
  • Trailing Slash Issue - Fixed issue causing a trailing slash '/' to append to the end of URLs. Any URL with a trailing slash now redirects to remove it [UVACMS-1067]

2026.04.28

[CHANGED]

  • Search Pages – Added robots noindex tag to all search pages [UVACMS-935]

  • Kyruus Provider Profile Pages – Added provider's education history on profile pages [UVACMS-1121]
  • Clinical Trials Pages - Enabled CDN caching for clinical trials pages to help with performance and building [UVACMS-1132]
  • Homepage Hero – Added alt text to role="img" elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1104]

[FIXED]

  • Homepage Hero – Fixed nested interactive controls (vidControl button) issue identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1103]
  • Provider Detail – Fixed invalid direct div children in list elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1106]
  • Tabbed Link List/Publication Slider – Fixed invalid aria-controls value (ID mismatch) issue identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1111]
  • Location Pages/Banner CTA – Fixed invalid direct section childrens in list elements as identified in ADA audit [UVACMS-1114]
  • Kyruus – Fixed 400 BAD REQUEST error seen in logs [UVACMS-1131]
  • Paid Campaign Pages – Fixed issue causing UTMS parameters to be stripped from paid campaign pages [UVACMS-1133]
  • Footer – Fixed error seen in logs triggered by collapsible attributed being passed as multiple [UVACMS-1135]
  • Clinical Trials Pages – Fixed 404 rewrite error seen in logs for Clinical Trials pages [UVACMS-1138]
  • Nav Console – Fixed error seen in logs triggered on mobile [UVACMS-1139]
  • SecondaryVideos Component – Fixed non-unique key error seen in server logs in SecondaryVideos component [UVACMS-1140]

[REMOVED]

  • Coveo – Removed field allmetadatavalues from Prod environment [UVACMS-1129]

2026.04.15

[NEW]

  • RSS Feed Functionality for Newsroom Content Type – Added ability to pull an RSS feed from Newsroom content type (/news/) [UVACMS-1120]

[CHANGED]

  • Coveo Search / Usage Analytics – Refactored entire Coveo search integration in order to fix issue causing missing analytics [UVACMS-1038]

  • Side Menu – Changed right-column side menu to always be the full width of its column [UVACMS-1041]
  • 'Services' Search Filter – Updated 'Services' search filter to sort alphabetically (A-Z) [UVACMS-1079]
  • Landing Page Hero Component – Updated to allow video to be used within component [UVACMS-1097]

[FIXED]

  • News & Stories Pages – Fixed issue identified in accessibility audit causing missing discernible text in social media icon links [UVACMS-1109]

2026.03.31

[NEW]

  • Jan 1, 2026 Pricing Index File – Added to root of the site for regulatory compliance [UVACMS-700]

[CHANGED]

  • Homepage SOM layout – Added spacing between the introduction and main content sections of the homepage layout [UVACMS-1028]

  • Accordion – Added spacing between image and bottom of accordion container [UVACMS-1058]

[FIXED]

  • Find Card Link Cards – Fixed issue causing bottom left arrow and images to not resize properly within the cards and not maintain the proper min-width and scroll on tablet and mobile [UVACMS-1031]
  • Side Menu – Fixed issue causing side menu to not expand to show second level items and current page when URL doesn’t have a trailing slash ('/') [UVACMS-1043]
  • Global CSS Rules – Fixed issue preventing margin bottom spacing from applying successfully [UVACMS-1059]

2026.03.17

[CHANGED]

  • Search
    • Location search now filters suggestions to only show cities, states, and zip codes relevant to UVA Health – excluding non-UVA businesses [UVACMS-1000]
    • Increased search results per page from 10 to 25 across all search tabs on UVAH, UVA Children's, and SOM sites (Locations tab remains at 10 per page) [UVACMS-976]

  • SOM Side Navigation
    • Updated side navigation display logic to always show all Level 1 (L1) menu items and only reveal L2/L3 children within the active page's lineage [UVACMS-963]
    • Hid the section heading of the side navigation menu on SOM pages using the Homepage layout [UVACMS-988]

  • SOM Research Faculty Directory
    • Faculty listings now only display active faculty members who are assigned to an approved department and have a research interest title on file [UVACMS-994]

  • Article Topic Badges

    • Topic badges on News & Story article pages now wrap and stack on all viewport sizes (desktop, tablet, and mobile) [UVACMS-937]

  • Tabbed Link List

    • Updated the Tabbed Link List component to support a 3-column layout on large viewports [UVACMS-866]

[FIXED]

  • Locations – Fixed deployment failures caused by Kyruus location entries with a non-standard format for missing hours of operation [UVACMS-1053]

  • Location Pages – Fixed an issue where the "Find a Provider" CTA on Location pages intermittently failed to apply the location filter, resulting in unfiltered provider search results [UVACMS-1037]

  • Accordion – Fixed missing bottom margin on paragraph elements within the Accordion RTE [UVACMS-1003], and fixed special characters (e.g. `&`) being incorrectly HTML-entity-encoded in migrated accordion titles [UVACMS-969]

2026.03.03

[CHANGED]

  • Card Block
    • Added Light, Dark, and Secondary color mode options to the multi-card block and card block components, enabling content authors to differentiate multi-card blocks by giving them distinct background color treatments [UVACMS-888]
    • Added the 'Card Block' component to the SOM Content Types to enable Alt Text support for images. The Card Block component should be used in place of the 'Multi-Card Block' [UVACMS-959]
  • Image Grid
    • Enabled support for images in the Image Grid to open in a full screen lightbox / modal [UVACMS-897]
    • Normalize image grid tile height so all images display at a consistent height [UVACMS-955]
  • Forms
    • Added the Social Media CTA to the optional blocks of the Landing Page layout, enabling the Social CTA bar to be used in forms [UVACMS-950]
  • List of Items / Menu
    • Added support for 3 levels of nesting for the side navigation [UVACMS-876]
  • Multi-Column List
    • Added <h3> to the formatting options for the Custom JSON RTE

[FIXED]

  • Accordion – Fixed an issue where accordion caret gets smaller with longer accordion title lengths [UVACMS-979]

2026.02.17

[NEW]

  • Added SOM Main Content, SOM Navigation and SOM Introduction global fields [UVACMS-832]

  • Created new content types for School of Medicine, including: SOM - About, SOM - Education, SOM - Clinical, - SOM - Faculty and SOM - Research [UVACMS-832]

[CHANGED]

  • Image Grid [UVACMS-834]
    • Set maximum limit on images per group to 1
    • Enabled content authors to flag individual images as sensitive so that visitors can opt-in to viewing them. Sensitive images are blurred by default.
  • Two Column Layout and Core Service Page Layout
    • Removed Table RTE global and added HTML Content non-global

[REMOVED]

  • Table RTE [UVACMS-943]
    • Removed Table RTE global and added HTML Content non-global

2026.02.10

[NEW]

  • 'Table RTE' global created that uses the HTML Rich Text Editor, and allows for a limited subset of options:

    • formatting: bold, italics, underline, text alignment;

    • editor: undo, redo, remove formatting;

    • insert: table, hyperlink, properties

[CHANGED]

  • Two-Column Layout [UVACMS-904]

    • Add “Table RTE” global field to Left Column Optional Blocks

    • Removed Wordpress Feed from Right Column

  • Core Service Page Layout

    • Removed the Story Blocks component from the Pre-Footer Full Width Optional Blocks section of the Core Service Page Layout in Develop, Stage and Production

    • Add “Table RTE” global field to Full Width Optional Blocks

  • Landing Page Layout

    • Removed the Multi-Column List component from the Optional Blocks section of the Landing Page Layout in Develop, Stage and Production

  • Image Grid [UVACMS-894]

    • Changed the images field to a group and added new fields to it

  • Image Embed [UVACMS-906]

    • Made Section Title and Section Description optional

  • Video Embed [UVACMS-906]

    • Made Section Title and Section Description optional

    • Removed JSON RTE (manually from a 3 branches)

  • Callout

    • Removed JSON RTE (manually from a 3 branches)

2026.02.03

[NEW]

  • Accordion Component created to support content migration for the School of Medicine [UVACMS-830]

[CHANGED]

  • Updated Publication Slider UI [UVACMS-871]

[FIXED]

  • Alerts – Resolved an issue with alerts not rendering in older browsers

2026.01.28

[NEW]

  1. Custom 404 Pages [UVACMS-728]
    • Added new 404 Page content type

[CHANGED]

  1. Publication Slider [UVACMS-737]
    • Content authors can now choose the featured articles for each publication tab (Most Recent or Manually Selected).
    • A new Publication Slider global field replaced the existing Publication Slider within the Optional Blocks section of the Publication Landing Pages
      • Article Selection Method is now REQUIRED, with a default value of “Publication and Category”
      • A new REQUIRED 'Publication' field replaces 'Publication Type' and has been relocated to the top of each Publication Group entry for easier content authoring
      • A new Articles Reference field is OPTIONAL
      • Category is set to OPTIONAL
  2. 'News & Video' Search Result Cards
    • Added Publication Date to news & story article results [UVACMS-736]
    • Update badge in 'News & Video' search result cards to display the Publication Name or 'Video' [UVACMS-769]
  3. Article Page Layout
    • Updated the Article Page Layout so that optional block components are aligned with the main RTE content as designed [UVACMS-796]
  4. Publication Landing Page
    • Reduced spacing between the H1 and content below to more closely match the designs
  5. Article Card Grid
    • Added “Author” as an Article Selection Method to enable curating author-specific content [UVACMS-762]
    • Made the Featured Article reference field OPTIONAL [UVACMS-807]
  6. Image Embed, Video Embed, Callout [UVACMS-622]
    • Added an optional 'RTE Section Description' field, enabling content authors to include limited rich text formatting (bold, italics, underline, hyperlinks) within description fields for the Image & Video Embeds, and Callout.
  7. Homepage Hero [UVACMS-728]
    • Added an OPTIONAL Subtitle field to the homepage hero
  8. Two Column Layout [UVACMS-855]
    • Added the Multi-Card Block to the Two Column Layout – Left Column Optional Blocks
  9. Core Service Page Layout [UVACMS-867]
    • Added the Tabbed Link List component to the Pre-Footer Full Width Optional Blocks

[REMOVED]

  1. Non-Service Line Page content type removed because it was redundant and not being used

2025.12.17

[CHANGED]

  • Increased the maximum number of Utility Navigation Links from 3 to 4 to support the inclusion of News & Stories alongside Careers in the global navigation.

2025.12.09

2025.12.02

[NEW]

  1. Subscribe Form CTA with reference-able content entry enables content authors to configure the form embed once, and reference it on the applicable pages.

[CHANGED]

  1. Enabled video search results to auto-play in a video overlay, rather than navigating the user to Youtube [CHANGED UVACMS-765]
  2. Added zebra striping on tables for accessibility [CHANGED UVACMS-806]
  3. Updated Topic Badges on Article Card Grid, Article Pages and in Search to render special characters (ampersand '&', hyphen '-', slash '/', comma ',') and capitalize text appropriately [CHANGED UVACMS-800]
  4. Enabled multiple Authors to be selected for Media Contacts on the Publication Landing Page content type (for Newsroom); 'Our Contributors' heading was updated to 'Media Contacts' [CHANGED UVACMS-809]
  5. Added Subscribe Form CTA to Publication Landing Page

[REMOVED]

  1. Subscribe CTA global field

2025.11.25

[NEW]

  1. Scripted Tagging of News & Story Content [NEW UVACMS-802 & 766]
    • Programmatically tagged ALL migrated content from News & Story sites with Clinical and Non Clinical Tags
  2. Enable video overlay for embedded YouTube video in Patient Stories grid [NEW UVACMS-649]
    • When clicking a video item in the Patient Story Grid it will open the video in a modal versus playing `inline`. Note: the video URL must be the embed version (eg )

[CHANGED]

  1. Moved Social CTA to Optional Block for Publication Landing page Content Type [CHANGED UVACMS-808]
    • Allows content editors to move the Social CTA vertically on the publication Landing Pages
  2. Article Card Grid Enhancements [CHANGED UVACMS-803]
    • Added default values for:
      • Color Mode (Light)
      • Article Selection Method (Custom)
      • Number of Cards (4-up)
    • Conditionally hid the Publication & Topic selection options when ‘Custom’ article selection method is chosen (which it is by default)
    • Conditionally hid the ‘Select Articles’ reference field when ‘Publication & Topic’ selection method is chosen.
  3. Style updates to Publication Slider [CHANGED UVACMS-553]
    • Moved ‘Explore Our Publications’ text to the top of the pub slider
    • Added the texture background to the slider
    • Vertically centered the text on the left (with the exception of ‘Explore Our Publications’)
    • Removed the rounded pill from between the ‘Publication Name’ and the ‘About Title’
  4. Add iFrame embed component to Two Column Layout global [CHANGED - UVACMS-761]
    • Added to Left Column Optional Block

[FIXED]

  1. Make Subscribe CTA display on Publication Landing Pages [FIXED UVACMS-804]
  2. Scripted fix for missing categories on migrated News & Story content [FIXED UVACMS-795]
    • Categories with special characters sometimes did not get migrated and applied to entries

2025.11.19

[NEW]

  1. Curated Article Selection
    • Enabled Content Authors to hand select News & Story articles when configuring the Article Card Grid, allowing content curation on the Publication Landing Pages and within News & Story articles [ADDED UVACMS-755]
  2. Healthy Balance Subscribe Form
    • Created the Healthy Balance Subscribe CTA/Form Component for users to subscribe to Healthy Balance News & Stories updates [ADDED UVACMS-189]
  3. Search on News & Stories Hub & Landing Pages
    • Added Search functionality to the News & Stories Hub & Publication Landing Pages [ADDED UVACMS-287]

[CHANGED]

  1. Healthy Balance, Healthy Practice, Making of Medicine, Newsroom Articles
    • Added the Article Card Grid component to support displaying 'Related Articles' at the bottom of news and story articles [CHANGED UVACMS-778]
    • Updated styling of blockquotes to support legacy WP editor content [CHANGED UVACMS-786]
  2. Publication Landing Page
    • Added 'Making of Medicine' to the 'URL' options for the Publication Landing Page content type [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
  3. Article Card Grid Component
    • Added fallback thumbnail image for articles with no featured image [CHANGED UVACMS-773]
    • Added Making of Medicine to the 'Source Publication' options for the Article Card Grid Component [CHANGED UVACMS-751]
    • Updated the Article Card Grid Component to work with Contentstack topics instead of WordPress categories [CHANGED UVACMS-740]
  4. Publication Slider Component
    • Added 'Newsroom' as a 'Publication Type' for the Publication Slider Component [CHANGED UVACMS-780]
  5. Video Embed Component
    • Updated the Video Embed Component to make 'Section Description' optional in Contentstack

2025.11.11

[NEW]

  • Created the Publication Slider component for the Publication Hub/Landing pages [ADDED UVACMS-190]
  • Created a net new News & Stories optional block for use in the Publication Hub/Landing page content type [ADDED UVACMS-738]
  • Created News & Stories Hub/Landing Page content type/page [ADDED UVACMS-735]
  • Creation of a "self serve" redirect system in Contentstack [ADDED UVACMS-723]
  • Add `Associated/Related` Location component to News & Stories content types [ADDED UVACMS-743]
  • Created Making of Medicine route for News & Stories launch [ADDED UVACMS-748]
  • Redirect rule as a "band-aid" fix for the link to the Patient Satisfaction Survey [ADDED]

[FIXED]

  • Correcting line height in Hero subtitle to make it more legible [FIXED UVACMS-727]
  • Made `Header` optional for the Multi-Card Block component [FIXED UVACMS-753]
  • Added correct UVAH Provider tooltip icon and fixed placement on mobile [FIXED UVACMS-746]
  • Invoca script fires at the correct time on Search Result page [FIXED UVACMS-745]
  • Button classes are fixed and render button styled links predictably [FIXED UVACMS-752]
  • Prevent users from opening the homepage Hero video in fullscreen mode [FIXED UVACMS-717]
  • Removed the NOINDEX tag from robots.txt for Search result page to allow for Search Engine indexing [FIXED UVACMS-732]
  • Made "Schedule Primary Care Online" modal more responsive on mobile devices [FIXED UVACMS-731]
  • UTM parameter fixes made for redirects to enable them to persist and/or to redirect properly [FIXED UVACMS-758 & 759]
  • Update Multi-Card Block to make `header` optional [FIXED UVACMS-753]

[CHANGED]

  • Changed the placeholder text in the Clinical Trials filter text box [CHANGED UVACMS-699]

[REMOVED]

  • Removed `mandatory` status for Author field in the Article layout