[DATE] -> For each release add as an <H2> in the format YYYY.MM.DD

[NEW] -> for newly added features or components.

[CHANGED] -> for changes or enhancements to existing functionality.

[DEPRECATED] -> for soon-to-be removed features.

[REMOVED] -> for now removed features.

[FIXED] -> for any bug fixes.

[SECURITY] -> in case of vulnerabilities.