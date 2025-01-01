Groundbreaking Innovations
From developing a universal vaccine to launching research initiatives with limitless potential, UVA Health continues to advance medicine in surprising and powerful ways.
Read on to see why we're a top institution at the forefront of innovation and to find out how we're delivering on the promise of medicine.
Innovation at UVA Health
We're breaking ground on the future of healthcare.
UVA Cancer Centers Earns Comprehensive Status
Learn how UVA Health became the first cancer center in Virginia to earn this designation from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).Read the story
A New Use for Prozac
UVA Health researchers have found a possible way to slow macular degeneration, the cause of irreversible blindness in nearly 200 million people worldwide.Read the story
Investing in Genius
Awarded a $9 million private grant, Jochen Zimmer, PhD, has the flexibility and freedom to develop new biomaterials for medicines, food, and energy — potential solutions to combat disease, fight hunger, and reduce the effects of climate change.Read the story
Toward a Universal COVID Vaccine
A new vaccine in development by researchers at UVA Health and Virginia Tech would offer broad protection against coronavirus mutations. Using an innovative process, their work promises to make the production of vaccines quick, cheap, and transportable - exactly what an effective pandemic response requires.Read the story