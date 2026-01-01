UPG Board of Directors
Officers of the UPG Board Of Directors
- R. Craig Wood
Chair (Public Director)
Jeff Burton
Immediate Past Chair (Public Director)
Megan Tracci, MD
Vice-Chair
- VACANT
Chair-Elect (Public Director)
Officers of UPG
- Anne Bachmann
Secretary
J. Scott Just, MD, MBA
Chief Executive Officer
- James Larner, MD
President
- Marc Rickabaugh
Treasurer
Members of the UPG Board of Directors
Ex-Officio
Teresa “Terrie” Edwards, MHA, LFACHE
Interim Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health University Medical Center
- Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP
Chief Executive Officer, UVA Health | Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Virginia
Colin P. Derdeyn, MD
Interim Dean, UVA School of Medicine
- Megan Tracci, MD
President of Clinical Staff | Professor of Surgery
At-Large Physician Directors
- Vanessa H. Gregg, MD
Associate Professor | Director, UVA Division of General Obstetrics and Gynecology
Kirsten Greene, MD, MAS, FACS
Chair, Department of Urology
James Larner, MD
Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology
Mohan Nadkarni, MD
Professor of Internal Medicine | David A. Harrison Distinguished Educator, UVA School of Medicine
Andrew Muck, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine
Advanced Practice Provider Director
- Rosemarie Tyger, PA-C
Department of Orthopedics
University Representatives
- Jennifer J. Davis
UVA President Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, University of Virginia
Victoria D. Harker
UVA Board of Visitors Representative to the Board | Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TEGNA Inc (Retired)
Public Directors
- Jeff H. Burton
Investment Advisor, Sapere Wealth Management, LLC
Kim Cory
Retired, Community Volunteer
- Michael Guthrie
President Emeritus, Howard Hanna Real Estate
- Drew Holzwarth
Managing Partner, Greenwood Homes | Principal, Piedmont Realty Holdings
- Sharon Hostler, MD
Emerita McLemore Birdsong Professor of Pediatrics (Retired), University of Virginia
- Mark Lorenzoni
Co-Founder and Owner, Ragged Mountain Running Shop
- Louise McNamee
Partner and President (Retired) - Messner, Vetere, Berger, McNamme Schmetterer Euro RSCG
- Kelli Palmer, PhD
Global Vice President, Employee Experience at WillowTree
- Laura Morgan Roberts, PhD
Associate Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
- Mark Roberts, CPA
Managing Director and Leader, Alvarez & Marsal North American Commercial Restructuring (U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region)
- Scott Syverud, MD
Professor Emeritus, UVA Department of Emergency Medicine
- Brian R. Wamhoff, PhD
Management Team, DVLP Medicines
Co-Founder & Former CEO, HemoShear Therapeutics
- R. Craig Wood
Partner, McGuireWoods LLP | Adjunct Professor, Washington and Lee University School of Law
Upcoming Meetings
- Thursday, March 26, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 25, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, September 24, 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 10, 2:30 p.m.
Contact
To contact the UPG Board, please email: [email protected]
For questions about UPG Board business or meetings, please contact: Melanie Evans, Manager of Administration