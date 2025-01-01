Becoming a Working Mom Class
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are hosting this class online.
Going back to work after having a new baby brings new challenges. This free class will help you prepare for maternity leave, choose a childcare provider and learn practical tips for balancing work and baby.
You'll learn about:
- Finding quality childcare
- Breastfeeding and pumping in the workplace
- Making the transition back to work
- The experience of other working parents
Speakers: Suzanne McDonald, Family Childcare Educator, Ready Kids
Diane Sampson, UVA Women's Health Services
When: April 17, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: Online
REGISTER FOR THIS PRENATAL CLASS: SIGN UP NOW
Find info about other prenatal classes, location, more.