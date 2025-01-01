Becoming a Working Mom Class

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are hosting this class online.

Going back to work after having a new baby brings new challenges. This free class will help you prepare for maternity leave, choose a childcare provider and learn practical tips for balancing work and baby.

You'll learn about:

Finding quality childcare

Breastfeeding and pumping in the workplace

Making the transition back to work

The experience of other working parents

Speakers: Suzanne McDonald, Family Childcare Educator, Ready Kids

Diane Sampson, UVA Women's Health Services

When: April 17, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Online

